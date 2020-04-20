12:34
At least 17 cargoes 200 sent from Russia to Kyrgyzstan for a month

At least 17 cargoes 200 have been sent from Russia to Kyrgyzstan for a month. Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

The diplomatic mission noted that transportation of bodies of deceased citizens is allowed by road in transit through Kazakhstan.

«In accordance with agreements with the Russian and Kazakhstani parties, transportation of the cargoes 200 is carried out in specially equipped vehicles with drawing up all the necessary documents in the prescribed manner, accompanied by one close relative,» the Embassy said.

 

For questions, please contact the Embassy’s call center:

+7 499 237 4301;

+74992374461;

+7 9253874127 — mobile (WhatsApp);

+7 9253874597 — mobile (WhatsApp);

+79251032911 — mobile (WhatsApp).
