Another medical worker was discharged from Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From the first days of admission, the children’s infectious disease specialist was in serious condition and was in intensive care unit.

«Thanks to the help of her colleagues from Bishkek and Osh, she has recovered from COVID-19,» the ministry noted.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are health workers.