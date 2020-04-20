11:03
Doctors from Poland arrive in Kyrgyzstan to help fight coronavirus

Medical specialists from Poland have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least eight foreign specialists have arrived yesterday through the World Health Organization.

«The Polish doctors will help Kyrgyz colleagues in the fight against coronavirus in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad. Specialists of the two countries will exchange information and share their experience in this direction,» the center said.

Up to date, 554 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 134 of them are doctors.
