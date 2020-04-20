32 returned from abroad Kyrgyzstanis placed in observation units

At least 32 citizens returned to Kyrgyzstan from Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

According to the Foreign Ministry, together with the Embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea and the Consulate General in Almaty, the return of 32 Kyrgyzstanis from Indonesia (Bali), Thailand (Bangkok) and Vietnam (Hanoi) has been worked out.

Return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan is carried out with the assistance of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who organized a commercial charter flight on the route Bangkok — Denpasar — Hanoi — Ust-Kamenogorsk.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, after arriving in Ust-Kamenogorsk, were placed under two-day observation in a local holiday center and later they were transported to Bishkek. All the arrivals were placed in observation units according to the established order,» the Foreign Ministry said.

Up to date, 554 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.