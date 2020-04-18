Two more doctors from FMC No. 17 contract coronavirus

Two more doctors from the Family Medicine Center No. 17 in Bishkek got infected with coronavirus. The Chief Doctor of the center Gulnara Tashibekova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, two nurses out of 22 employees of the FMC, who were forced to go in quarantine the night before were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Their PCR tests turned out to be positive. They were hospitalized in the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Gulnara Tashibekova noted that the rest of the center’s employees who are under observation are still depressed and fear for the health of their children and other family members. They ask to take PCR from them too.

Earlier it was reported that four doctors of FMC No. 17 were infected with coronavirus. The center was closed; the staff of the center is currently in isolation. Gulnara Tashibekova previously reported that doctors of the FMC No. 17 had contact with employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.