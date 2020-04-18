20:57
Foreigners to be able to stay in Russia till June 15 without extending documents

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a decree on regulation of the legal status of foreign citizens in Russia in connection with the spread of coronavirus. The Kremlin reports.

The decree, in particular, extends the deadline for deportation of foreigners from the Russian Federation until June 15, as well as the validity of expired visas and other documents for residence.

«To establish that between March 15 and June 15, 2020 inclusive no decisions are made on the undesirability of their stay (residence), on administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, on deportation or transfer to a foreign state in accordance with the international readmission agreement of the Russian Federation in relation to foreign citizens and stateless persons,» the document says.

In addition, the decree states that employers are entitled to attract and use foreign citizens and stateless persons as employees. But only if the «established restrictions and other measures aimed at ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population» are met.
