Prime Minister instructs to investigate case of FMC doctors, punish guilty

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev ordered to conduct an investigation and consider responsibility of those guilty of failure to take measures on protection of the health of doctors. Press service of the Government reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova was instructed to begin an internal investigation with consideration of responsibility of those guilty of failure to take timely measures on protection of the health of physicians, in particular, doctors of the Family Medicine Center No. 17.

The head of Government stressed that the state is making every effort to support physicians in the fight against coronavirus and allocates all the necessary financial resources, trying to provide them with personal protective equipment and medicines.

«In their turn, the Ministry of Health should ensure clear interaction between all medical institutions in order to organize coordinated work of the entire system in the context of combating the spread of coronavirus. All preventive protective measures must be applied in a timely manner. This is extremely important — under no circumstances should the health of those who are at the frontline of protection of the lives of our citizens be put at risk,» the press service quoted Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev as saying.

Recall, FMC No. 17 was closed the day before, because four its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

FMC No. 13 was also closed for disinfection today.