UNDP to organize hackathon to mitigate effects of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), is organizing a hackathon to develop solutions to mitigate the negative effects of quarantine on children, youth and women in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, it is known that they belong to the group that suffers more from quarantine conditions and are more likely to be subjected to abuse or violence.

«All hackathon solutions will address the needs of children, youth and women and prevention of domestic violence and child abuse,» the statement says.

Developers, programmers, and designers are expected to work 48 hours on the topic and offer the best digital solutions.

Integration into IT solutions is proposed with the use of chatbots and other means of automated interaction for conducting regular surveys, providing online counseling and, if necessary, creating access to specialized counseling services.

All specialists from different backgrounds with digital and information technology skills are invited to participate. The deadline for applications is on April 24.