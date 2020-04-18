10:17
Specialists from Poland, China to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus

Arrival of medical specialists from China and Poland is expected in the coming days. Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova reported to the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, doctors will come to help and share their experience in the fight against coronavirus infection. In addition, a platform has already been developed where an interactive map with information on the epidemiological situation in the country, distribution and accounting of humanitarian aid on region-by-region basis was placed.

Aida Ismailova noted that all extra payments to doctors will be made on time. At least 38.5 million soms have already been allocated for these purposes. As a result of April, it is planned to allocate 132 million.

There are 489 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.
