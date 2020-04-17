IMF allocate Kyrgyzstan other $ 120 million

The International Monetary Fund will provide Kyrgyzstan with other $ 120 million. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, conditions and procedures for receiving the money are now being worked out. The receipt of funds is expected later. In addition, $ 120 million of assistance from the Asian Development Bank have been tentatively agreed. The issue is submitted for approval by the ADB Board of Directors.

Earlier, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved allocation of $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first IMF emergency loan since start of the pandemic.