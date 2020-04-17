19:03
USD 80.01
EUR 87.11
RUB 1.07
English

IMF allocate Kyrgyzstan other $ 120 million

The International Monetary Fund will provide Kyrgyzstan with other $ 120 million. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, conditions and procedures for receiving the money are now being worked out. The receipt of funds is expected later. In addition, $ 120 million of assistance from the Asian Development Bank have been tentatively agreed. The issue is submitted for approval by the ADB Board of Directors.

Earlier, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved allocation of $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first IMF emergency loan since start of the pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/150442/
views: 94
Print
Related
IMF is urged to put forward anti-corruption demands to Kyrgyzstan
IMF head predicts worst economic crisis since the Great Depression
Kyrgyzstan receives first IMF loan tranche
Tigran Poghosyan about IMF assistance, impact of coronavirus on Kyrgyz economy
IMF loan of $ 120.9 million to be used for budget support in Kyrgyzstan
IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus
President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
Mission of the International Monetary Fund arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz delegation discusses possible cooperation with new IMF head
Popular
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 April, Friday
18:20
Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan
18:09
IMF allocate Kyrgyzstan other $ 120 million
18:04
Toyota IST driver hits inspector of Patrol Police Service in Bishkek
17:49
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey to be quarantined
17:36
President demands to quickly eliminate shortcomings in healthcare system