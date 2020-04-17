U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for a day approaching 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar has grown by 50 tyiyns over the past day in Kyrgyzstan and is approaching 81 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79.8-80.1 soms, and sold for 80.7-80.8 soms. Over the week, the dollar grew by 3 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is set at 80,0071 soms (0.4 percent growth for a day).

The Russian ruble also grew a little. It is bought for 1.04-1.06 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official rate is 1,0709 soms (drop of 0.93 percent).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.