14:29
USD 80.01
EUR 87.11
RUB 1.07
English

U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for a day approaching 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar has grown by 50 tyiyns over the past day in Kyrgyzstan and is approaching 81 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79.8-80.1 soms, and sold for 80.7-80.8 soms. Over the week, the dollar grew by 3 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is set at 80,0071 soms (0.4 percent growth for a day).

The Russian ruble also grew a little. It is bought for 1.04-1.06 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official rate is 1,0709 soms (drop of 0.93 percent).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
link: https://24.kg/english/150398/
views: 91
Print
Related
U.S. dollar exceeds 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly rises to 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 1 som in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar selling rate returns to 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Dollar in Kyrgyzstan drops below 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S dollar falls by one more som in Kyrgyzstan for a day
U.S. dollar falls by 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for two days
U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar approaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
42 more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
17 April, Friday
13:58
38 traffic accidents occur in Bishkek during state of emergency 38 traffic accidents occur in Bishkek during state of e...
13:47
All WWII veterans to get promised 75,000 soms on time
13:28
U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for a day approaching 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan
13:16
Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Istanbul finally leave for homeland
12:58
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 100,000 people