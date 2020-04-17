14:29
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 100,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 94,872. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 2,158,033 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (671,151), Spain (184,948), Italy (168,941), Germany (137,698), France (147,091) and the UK (104,146).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 540,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 31,700 people.

At least 144,221 people died from the virus (growth by 7,283 people per day), including 22,170 people — in Italy, 19,315 — in Spain and 17,920 — in France.

At least 489 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,402 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,349 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 27,938. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
