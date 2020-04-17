Nine people discharged from infectious hospital after treatment for coronavirus

A patient who was previously in intensive care unit has been discharged from the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the head of the department of the hospital Kanat Iskakov.

In total, nine patients have been discharged from the hospital who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a 6-year-old child.

«All discharged patients feel satisfactory. One of them was hospitalized in serious condition and was in the intensive care unit. He was discharged in satisfactory condition,» he said.

Kanat Iskakov added that the new disease can be of varying severity; a joint consultation with colleagues is being carried out to choose method of treatment.

«The council of doctors makes decisions and prescribes drugs in accordance with international experience. Antiviral drugs are not prescribed to all patients. If the patient’s condition is good, he or she is prescribed other medicines, vitamins,» Kanat Iskakov told.

Up to date, there are 489 cases of coronavirus in the country.