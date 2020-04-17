12 more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 116 in total

Twelve more doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, most of the cases (7) were registered in the capital.

«Four new cases of coronavirus were registered in Osh region. Infection factors are different. In particular, it is contact with sick people or contact with people who are under medical supervision,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

A total of 489 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 116 of them are doctors.