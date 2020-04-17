Extra payments to doctors for fight against COVID-19 reach 10.4 mln soms

At least 10,496.3 million soms in form of compensation payments for work in the foci of coronavirus infection have been allocated to doctors in March in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported.

At least 1,369 healthcare workers have to get the extra payments. These are the money allocated from a special account. Payments are made on the basis of a government decree dated April 3, 2020. They are to be paid from the 22nd day of March — since the date when the state of emergency was introduced in Kyrgyzstan.

«Given that the extra payments are made from the funds received in the form of voluntary donations from individuals and legal entities, it was decided to exempt employees working in focal and equivalent territories from payment of income tax and insurance deductions to the Social Fund,» the statement says.

Compensation payments for January — February 2020 amounted to from 5,000 to 20,000 soms, depending on the duration of work in the focal areas. The size is set at 500 soms for one day of work. In total, 10,137.6 million soms from the Epidemiological Fund have been paid with deduction of income tax and insurance contributions to the Social Fund. Average monthly salary of health workers is preserved at the place of their main work.