Kyrgyzstani suspected of mass infecting of workers with coronavirus in Russia

Kyrgyzstani is suspected of mass infecting of citizens with coronavirus infection in Murmansk Oblast of Russia. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the governor of the oblast.

According to the media outlet, an outbreak of coronavirus occurred at the site of the center for construction of large-capacity structures in Belokamenka village.

At least 206 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 there, 200 workers with negative results have been placed in observation units, they undergo preventive therapy, the head of the region told. The alleged source of the spread of the virus was the Kyrgyzstani.

At least 466 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan as of today.