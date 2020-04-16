15:37
USD 79.69
EUR 87.12
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstani suspected of mass infecting of workers with coronavirus in Russia

Kyrgyzstani is suspected of mass infecting of citizens with coronavirus infection in Murmansk Oblast of Russia. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the governor of the oblast.

According to the media outlet, an outbreak of coronavirus occurred at the site of the center for construction of large-capacity structures in Belokamenka village.

At least 206 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 there, 200 workers with negative results have been placed in observation units, they undergo preventive therapy, the head of the region told. The alleged source of the spread of the virus was the Kyrgyzstani.

At least 466 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/150310/
views: 75
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Novosibirsk threaten government with lawsuit
Hotline opened for Kyrgyzstanis in St. Petersburg
110 Kyrgyzstanis cannot return to homeland from Orenburg
Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Yekaterinburg
Family of Kyrgyzstani died at construction site in Moscow to get compensation
Passengers of Novosibirsk – Bishkek flight accommodated in hostel
350 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still cannot leave Novosibirsk city
Tents of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan burn down in Moscow
Vice Prime Minister promises to return all Kyrgyzstanis to homeland
Popular
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
16 April, Thursday
15:20
Kyrgyzstani suspected of mass infecting of workers with coronavirus in Russia Kyrgyzstani suspected of mass infecting of workers with...
14:52
Low-income families get TV sets for distance learning in Batken
14:41
Minibus crashes into patrol police car in Bishkek
14:37
Tax debtors in Kyrgyzstan granted delay until October 1, 2020
13:49
Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer