14:05
USD 79.69
EUR 87.12
RUB 1.08
English

Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer

About 2,000 compatriots will be returned from abroad to Kyrgyzstan before the summer. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the issue is under control of the relevant state agencies. «They will be returned home in April-May. Everything is planned. The issue has been resolved and is being worked out to transport them,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told that Kazakhstan flatly refused to let Kyrgyzstanis, who got stuck on the Kazakh-Russian border, through.

More than 4,000 Kyrgyzstanis are abroad at their places of residence and cannot return home, because many countries have suspended air traffic due to the threat of coronavirus spread.
link: https://24.kg/english/150301/
views: 44
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry evacuates over 2,000 Kyrgyzstanis from different countries
Foreign Ministry not plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from abroad
4,769 people returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20
Kyrgyz students in Cyprus ask President for help
Over 3,800 citizens cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from 45 countries
Kyrgyzstani falls out of window in Beijing
Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with Consular Department
Russian attempts to leave Kyrgyzstan in coal car
Trade union of migrants created in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani arrested with weapons and grenades in Kiev
Popular
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
16 April, Thursday
13:49
Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homela...
13:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2 million people globally
12:45
13 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
U.S. dollar exceeds 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:50
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan