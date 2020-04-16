Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer

About 2,000 compatriots will be returned from abroad to Kyrgyzstan before the summer. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the issue is under control of the relevant state agencies. «They will be returned home in April-May. Everything is planned. The issue has been resolved and is being worked out to transport them,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told that Kazakhstan flatly refused to let Kyrgyzstanis, who got stuck on the Kazakh-Russian border, through.

More than 4,000 Kyrgyzstanis are abroad at their places of residence and cannot return home, because many countries have suspended air traffic due to the threat of coronavirus spread.