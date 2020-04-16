14:05
USD 79.69
EUR 87.12
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2 million people globally

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 2,063,121 people globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 81,922 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (638,111), Spain (180,659), Italy (165,155), Germany (134,753), France (134,582) and the United Kingdom (99,489).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 500,000. During the day, the figure grew by 25,410 people.

At least 136,938 people died from the virus (growth by 10,257 people for a day), including 21,645 people — in Italy, 18,812 — in Spain and 17,167 — in France.

At least 466 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,295 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,302 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 24,490. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/150296/
views: 89
Print
Related
13 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-19 created in Kyrgyzstan
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get another batch of PCR tests from Russia
Highest number of coronavirus-infected doctors registered in Bishkek
About 100 people tested for coronavirus at Health Ministry
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 600,000 people
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,455 people in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 78 in total
Popular
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
16 April, Thursday
13:49
Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homela...
13:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2 million people globally
12:45
13 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
U.S. dollar exceeds 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:50
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan