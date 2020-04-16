Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2 million people globally

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 2,063,121 people globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 81,922 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (638,111), Spain (180,659), Italy (165,155), Germany (134,753), France (134,582) and the United Kingdom (99,489).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 500,000. During the day, the figure grew by 25,410 people.

At least 136,938 people died from the virus (growth by 10,257 people for a day), including 21,645 people — in Italy, 18,812 — in Spain and 17,167 — in France.

At least 466 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,295 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,302 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 24,490. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.