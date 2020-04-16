Online system for issue of passes for residents of Osh, Jalal-Abad launched

An online system for obtaining electronic passes has been launched in Osh and Jalal-Abad cities. Press service of the State Communications Committee of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It will allow to remotely apply and receive electronic pass for movement of pedestrians and vehicles from 7.00 to 20.00 and during curfew.

Recall, the state of emergency and the emergency situation have been introduced in Kyrgyzstan in connection with the threat of spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, as well as in some districts, was extended until April 30.