Website for tracking money on account to combat COVID-19 created in Kyrgyzstan

Information resource help.covid.kg has been launched in Kyrgyzstan, which contains information about charitable aid received. The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications reports.

Related news Home quarantined monitoring system launched in Kyrgyzstan

Amount of funds transferred to special deposit accounts of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and their distribution;

Amount of humanitarian aid received and rendered;

Distribution of assistance: basis of money transfers, where and to whom the received charitable assistance is directed.

The website shows how the money is distributed between the departments of the country. It contains the following information:

As of today, over 125 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account of the Ministry of Health, about 4,800 million of which have been used for payment of surcharges and compensations. About 13,500 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, about 4,400 million of which have been allocated to assist families in need. About 2,800 million soms have been transferred to the account of the City Hall of the capital, 2,500 million of the money have been spent on the purchase of food packages for distribution.