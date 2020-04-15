18:16
Individuals to be able to submit single tax return for 2019 until April 2021

Deadline for submitting the single tax return for 2019 by individuals is set until April 1, 2021. The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

So, individuals who did not have time to submit the tax return for 2019 before April 1, 2020, can do this until April 1, 2021, by filling out two declarations.

The deadline for submitting tax reports for the I quarter of 2020 and / or for tax periods from March to May is extended until July 1 without submitting a written statement. An exception is the reporting of indirect taxes in import of goods to Kyrgyzstan from the territories of the EAEU member states.

The category of individuals includes: state and municipal employees, individual entrepreneurs (including paying taxes on a license basis), owners of vehicles, taxable real estate and land (with exception of household plots), as well as peasant and farm enterprises that carry out activities without creation of a legal entity.
