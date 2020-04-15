Highest number of coronavirus-infected doctors registered in Bishkek

Coronavirus was confirmed in 33 doctors in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 23 doctors are infected in Osh, 8 - in Jalal-Abad region, 20 - in Osh region, 2 - in Batken region, 1 - in Chui region, and 6 - in Naryn region.

“These are 27 doctors, 43 nurses, 23 people from among junior medical staff. In addition, coronavirus is registered in five other specialists of healthcare organizations,” the center said.

At least 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98 of them are medical workers. The Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan admitted that doctors are afraid to speak openly about problems in the healthcare system.