Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks doctors, law enforcers, volunteers for work

The President of Kyrgyzstan thanked the doctors working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus infection. The head of state said this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also appreciated the work of policemen, border guards and military personnel, who ensure order and security around the clock.

«We express our gratitude to volunteers, entrepreneurs and caring compatriots who provide assistance to those in need. I wish a speedy recovery to compatriots infected with the virus,» he said.