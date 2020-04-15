Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly rises to 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar grew by 2 soms over the past two days in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79.2-79.3 soms, and sold — for 79.9-80 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 78,8857 soms (0.81 percent growth).

The Russian ruble is stable. It is bought for 1.04-1,075 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official rate is 1,076 soms (growth of 1.1 percent).

U.S. dollar exchange rate began to grow at the end of March and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank conducted an intervention in order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.