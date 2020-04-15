12:11
About 100 people tested for coronavirus at Health Ministry

All employees of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan are being tested for coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, after it was reported that two employees of the ministry contracted COVID-19, the Ministry of Health began testing of all contact persons.

«We sent some people home to work remotely. After coronavirus was confirmed in an employee of the Ministry of Health and a policeman, we have tested about 100 people. Unfortunately, we don’t have an opportunity to send everyone home,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98 of them are medical workers. Incidence of COVID-19 in doctors in Kyrgyzstan is one of the highest in the world.
