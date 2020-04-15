Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 600,000 people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 60,621 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

As of today, there are 1,981,239 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (609,240), Spain (174,060), Italy (162,488), Germany (132,210), France (131,361) and Great Britain (94,845).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 500,000. During the day, the figure grew by 36,673 people.

At least 126,681 people died from the virus (growth by 6,994 people for a day), including 21,067 people — in Italy, 18,255 — in Spain and 15,729 — in France.

At least 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,232 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,165 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 21,102. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.