12:10
USD 78.89
EUR 86.17
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 600,000 people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 60,621 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

As of today, there are 1,981,239 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (609,240), Spain (174,060), Italy (162,488), Germany (132,210), France (131,361) and Great Britain (94,845).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 500,000. During the day, the figure grew by 36,673 people.

At least 126,681 people died from the virus (growth by 6,994 people for a day), including 21,067 people — in Italy, 18,255 — in Spain and 15,729 — in France.

At least 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,232 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,165 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 21,102. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus  was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/150169/
views: 104
Print
Related
About 100 people tested for coronavirus at Health Ministry
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,455 people in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 78 in total
Seven infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
15 more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
19 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Three medical workers still in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Employee of Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19
Number of children infected with coronavirus rises to 40 in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 70,091 people for a day
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
15 April, Wednesday
11:47
About 100 people tested for coronavirus at Health Ministry About 100 people tested for coronavirus at Health Minis...
11:38
New MPs take oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 600,000 people
11:05
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,455 people in Kyrgyzstan
10:56
Seven more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 78 in total