Doctors from China to advise Kyrgyz colleagues on coronavirus treatment

At least 15 doctors will come to Kyrgyzstan from China to exchange experience in treating coronavirus infection. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova announced at a joint meeting of two committees of the Parliament.

According to her, arrival of the doctors is expected in the near future.

«I can’t name the exact date. But there is already a response that China is ready to send 15 specialists to our republic,» Aida Ismailova said.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors. Nine people are in serious condition in intensive care units.
