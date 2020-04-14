13:19
USD 78.25
EUR 85.58
RUB 1.06
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 70,091 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 70,091. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,920,618 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (582,607), Spain (170,099), Italy (159,516), Germany (130,072), France (137,877) and the United Kingdom (89,571).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 450,000. During the day, the figure grew by 18,320 people.

At least 119,687 people died from the virus (growth by 5,442 people for a day), including 20,465 people — in Italy, 17,756 — in Spain and 14,967 — in France.

At least 430 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,091 cases — in Kazakhstan, 998 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 18,328. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/150063/
views: 73
Print
Related
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,100 people in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
11 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 17 people discharged from Nookat hospital
96 laboratory specialists trained in diagnosis of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid
Kyrgyzstan invites foreign doctors to fight against coronavirus
32 people are under observation in Issyk-Kul region, six have coronavirus
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 April, Tuesday
12:52
Health Ministry announces date of opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital Health Ministry announces date of opening of Kyrgyz-Tur...
12:36
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 70,091 people for a day
12:05
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
11:59
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,100 people in Kyrgyzstan
11:45
Four more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan