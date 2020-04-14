Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 70,091 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 70,091. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,920,618 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (582,607), Spain (170,099), Italy (159,516), Germany (130,072), France (137,877) and the United Kingdom (89,571).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 450,000. During the day, the figure grew by 18,320 people.

At least 119,687 people died from the virus (growth by 5,442 people for a day), including 20,465 people — in Italy, 17,756 — in Spain and 14,967 — in France.

At least 430 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,091 cases — in Kazakhstan, 998 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 18,328. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.