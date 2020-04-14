Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan

Peak incidence of coronavirus is expected on April 20-24 in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

He noted that the ministry initially has created a group that includes scientists and advanced specialists. «They are constantly monitoring the epidemic parameters of the pandemic around the world and in the Kyrgyz Republic,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

He recalled that isolation and social distancing also help stop spread of the virus.

There are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of today.