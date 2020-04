Nine patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, there are 354 patients in hospitals. «The condition of 13 of them is serious, 9 people are in intensive care units. The rest are in satisfactory condition,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.