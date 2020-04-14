10:15
96 laboratory specialists trained in diagnosis of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

E-learning training cycles in diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were completed in Kyrgyzstan for 96 laboratory specialists. The UN reports.

This distance training has reportedly engaged the local Polymerase Chain Reaction method (PCR) experts from the National TB Center, AIDS Centers, Republican Center for Quarantine & High Pathogen Infections, State Centers for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Issyk-Kul regions and private laboratories.

«The main goal of the e-learning courses was to train laboratory specialists in the basics of Biosafety in laboratory settings and in working with high pathogen and dangerous materials. The participants were presented a series of training videos, developed by WHO in the fundamentals of biosafety and PCR testing for COVID — 19, collection, transportation, processing and preparation of samples for further testing,» the organization reported.

The distance training covered the basics of PCR tests, regulatory framework as well as regulating the activities of laboratories in the area of COVID-19 diagnosis. Also the training materials and programs on COVID-19 were revised for health workers in Kyrgyzstan.

As of today, there are 419 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.
