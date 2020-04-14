96 laboratory specialists trained in diagnosis of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

E-learning training cycles in diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were completed in Kyrgyzstan for 96 laboratory specialists. The UN reports.
This distance training has reportedly engaged the local Polymerase Chain Reaction method (PCR) experts from the National TB Center, AIDS Centers, Republican Center for Quarantine & High Pathogen Infections, State Centers for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Issyk-Kul regions and private laboratories.
The distance training covered the basics of PCR tests, regulatory framework as well as regulating the activities of laboratories in the area of COVID-19 diagnosis. Also the training materials and programs on COVID-19 were revised for health workers in Kyrgyzstan.
As of today, there are 419 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.