20:33
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan invites foreign doctors to fight against coronavirus

A special commission has been set up in Kyrgyzstan to find out how doctors got infected with coronavirus. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, the Government turned to foreign experts to help solve the problem with treatment of patients with COVID-19.

«Issue of their arrival is being worked out. The infected doctors issue is under the president’s control,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

There are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.
link: https://24.kg/english/150008/
views: 150
Print
Related
Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid
32 people are under observation in Issyk-Kul region, six have coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2 million people
11 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 25,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in Kyrgyzstan in April
Almost 7,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Employee of Republican Emergency Response Center tests positive for coronavirus
Health Ministry decides to involve private laboratories in testing for COVID-19
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives protective means for $ 200,000
13 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
13 April, Monday
19:13
Citizens of Kazakhstan try to cross state border across Chu river Citizens of Kazakhstan try to cross state border across...
19:05
Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid
18:59
Kyrgyzstan invites foreign doctors to fight against coronavirus
18:54
Expert predicts protracted economic crisis in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30