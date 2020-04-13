Kyrgyzstan invites foreign doctors to fight against coronavirus

A special commission has been set up in Kyrgyzstan to find out how doctors got infected with coronavirus. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, the Government turned to foreign experts to help solve the problem with treatment of patients with COVID-19.

«Issue of their arrival is being worked out. The infected doctors issue is under the president’s control,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

There are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.