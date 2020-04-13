32 people are under observation in Issyk-Kul region, six have coronavirus

There are 32 people in observation units in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

At least 31 people have been discharged to home quarantine for a day, 32 more are still in observation units. Six patients with coronavirus stay in the infectious isolated ward.

«Eight people are under observation in Karakol, ten are in Ak-Suu district, eight — in Issyk-Kul district, and three people are in Dzheti-Oguz and three — in Tyup district,» the press service said.

There are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.