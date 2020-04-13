14:27
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Employee of Republican Emergency Response Center tests positive for coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is conducting an investigation into infected with coronavirus employee of the Republican Emergency Response Center. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the infected is an employee of a health care institution, she was involved in the work at the emergency response center. However, it is unknown how she got infected with COVID-19.

«An investigation is currently conducted. She gets appropriate treatment. Contact persons have been found, we have examined everyone, they tested negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/149959/
views: 105
Print
Related
11 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 25,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in Kyrgyzstan in April
Almost 7,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry decides to involve private laboratories in testing for COVID-19
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives protective means for $ 200,000
13 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
79 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, three in serious condition
42 more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to provide doctors with protective means
Died from COVID-19 Osh resident contracted virus from son returned from Spain
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
13 April, Monday
14:02
11 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan 11 patients with coronavirus in serious condition in Ky...
13:52
Almost 25,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in Kyrgyzstan in April
13:44
Almost 7,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:31
Employee of Republican Emergency Response Center tests positive for coronavirus
13:22
Health Ministry decides to involve private laboratories in testing for COVID-19