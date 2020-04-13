Employee of Republican Emergency Response Center tests positive for coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is conducting an investigation into infected with coronavirus employee of the Republican Emergency Response Center. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the infected is an employee of a health care institution, she was involved in the work at the emergency response center. However, it is unknown how she got infected with COVID-19.

«An investigation is currently conducted. She gets appropriate treatment. Contact persons have been found, we have examined everyone, they tested negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.