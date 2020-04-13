14:27
Health Ministry decides to involve private laboratories in testing for COVID-19

We are negotiating with private laboratories to resolve the issue of testing citizens for coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, nine laboratories currently conduct the testing, including three mobile ones that are engaged in rapid testing.

“The Ministry of Health is faced with the task of testing as many citizens as possible for timely detection of the disease. We are currently discussing it with private laboratories. The issue will be resolved,” Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.   
