79 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, three in serious condition

According to the latest data, 16 more doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Up to date, the total number of infected medical workers is 79. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

«All the cases are under investigation. At least 9 out of the newly registered cases are in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Osh city, 1- in Batken region,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

According to the Ministry of Health, three doctors are in serious condition.

At least 419 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.