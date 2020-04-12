Vice Prime Minister tells President about increase in prices for products

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev today.

According to the presidential press service, progress in implementing anti-crisis measures aimed at minimizing the negative impact of coronavirus on the domestic economy was discussed.

The head of state noted that priority attention of the state bodies should be paid to ensuring food security, supporting business activity in the country, socially vulnerable and temporarily unemployed citizens.

The Vice Prime Minister said that financing of non-priority expenditures of the state budget has been temporarily suspended due to the current situation.

«In January — March 2020, the economy grew by 1.5 percent that is 3.9 percentage points less than the same indicator last year. There is a decrease in exports and increase in prices for certain socially significant goods. In order to ensure food security, we continue to supply flour and essential goods to the population in the regions,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

The President noted the need for additional measures to support entrepreneurs in this situation.