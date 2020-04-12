17:08
Died from COVID-19 Osh resident contracted virus from son returned from Spain

A resident of Zhar-Ooz village, Kara-Suu district, Osh region, who died from coronavirus, contracted it from her son who returned from Spain. Commandant of Osh, Kara-Suu and Nookat districts Malik Nurdinov told at a briefing.

According to him, the son of the deceased works as a lecturer at one of the universities in Osh city. He returned from a business trip to Spain in early March.

«There is a check whether he underwent a medical examination after his arrival, whether he knew about his diagnosis. Contact persons have already been identified, the street has been disinfected,» the commandant said.

Malik Nurdinov denied the information that a lot of people were present at the woman’s funeral.
link: https://24.kg/english/149904/
