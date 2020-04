New cases of COVID-19 have been detected in people under observation. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

He also noted that there are no people with the suspected virus at the National Oncology Center.

«We prepared 11 beds for observation there. These are separate wards. But, fortunately, there is not anyone with coronavirus yet,» he said.

There are 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 63 of them are doctors.