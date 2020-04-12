14:05
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

CMIF of Kyrgyzstan tells how foreigners can get medical insurance certificate

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) of Kyrgyzstan told how foreigners can get a medical insurance certificate.

Foreigners from countries near and far abroad can contact the nearest Family Medicine Center or the territorial office of the CMIF. They have to bring their ID cards. An applicant fills out an application and makes payment through Quick Pay terminals.

«Acquiring the certificate, you have the right to receive preferential medical care on the territory of Kyrgyzstan to the extent that is provided for by the state guarantee program. Uninsured citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as citizens of other republics temporarily or permanently residing in the country, can also purchase the certificate. Its cost is 1,200 soms, for foreigners — 12,149 soms for a year. The term of insurance is set according to the period of stay of a citizen in Kyrgyzstan,» the CMIF noted.

For more information, please contact the hotline 113. The call is free.

The insurance certificate holders have the right to take a number of tests for free, including a general analysis of blood and urine, as well as sputum analysis, blood sugar and cholesterol tests. If there is a referral from the family doctor, additional laboratory diagnostic tests (except for expensive ones), rehabilitation and physiotherapy care, and hospital-substitute care is provided at a 50 percent discount, preferential drug provision at the outpatient level is also carried out at a discount of 50 percent of the cost of medicines.

In case of hospitalization, a co-payment is made. If it is a district, city or regional hospital and the patient needs therapeutic treatment, then he or she has to pay 840 soms, if this is a republican clinic — 1,160 soms. If surgery is required, the patient pays 1,090 soms or 1,500, if it is a republican hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/149884/
views: 147
Print
Related
New director of Bishkek Territorial Department of CMIF appointed
Kyrgyzstan collects 32.4 billion soms in form of insurance premiums in 2019
134,700 insurance contracts signed since beginning of the year
POS terminals installed in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for non-cash service payment
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way
372,600 insurance contracts signed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis traveling abroad offered to insure their lives
Mandatory insurance of migrants called another financial burden
Preparing for CMTPLI. Kyrgyzstan decides on insurance sums
Fire insurance of trade outlets in markets offered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
12 April, Sunday
12:56
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan tells how foreigners can get medical insurance certificate CMIF of Kyrgyzstan tells how foreigners can get medica...
12:41
Infected with COVID-19 contacted more than 6,500 people
12:37
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains why quarantine can not be lifted
12:14
At least 63 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Thailand ask authorities for help
11 April, Saturday
17:15
Losses of Kyrgyzstan’s budget to exceed 30 bln soms by the end of 2020
17:07
Coronavirus pandemic: UK extends visas of Kyrgyzstanis
17:03
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise has new director
16:54
Mobile bank cash desks began to work in housing estates of Bishkek