Mobile bank cash desks began to work in housing estates of Bishkek

Mobile bank cash desks began to work in housing estates of Bishkek. Commandant of the capital Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, residents of a number of suburban villages and housing estates complained about the lack of banking services.

«We solved the problem. Mobile bank cash desks began to work in Ak-Ordo, Ala-Too, Kalys-Ordo, Archa-Beshik, Ak-Bosogo, Muras-Ordo, Ene-Sai, Krasnostroitelny housing estates since April 10 from 10.00 to 15.00. The commandant’s office will continue to provide citizens with banking services. The population is served by seven banks during the state of emergency. Police officers are involved at the local level,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.
