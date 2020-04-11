Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 500,000 people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,698,271 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 97,703 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (501,301), Spain (158,273), Italy (147,577), Germany (122,171), France (125,931) and Great Britain (74,605).

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 370,000. During the day, the figure grew by 21,697 people.

At least 102,753 people died from the virus (growth by 7,035 people for a day), including 18,849 people — in Italy, 16,081 — in Spain and 13,197 — in France.

At least 339 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 812 cases — in Kazakhstan, 669 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.