Number of people who have contacted with laboratory-confirmed patients with coronavirus is 6,251. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, close contacts (I category) are 1,070 people, other contacts (II category) — friends, colleagues, neighbors — are 5,181 people. «The number of contacts changes during epidemiological investigations,» Madamin Karataev told.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 51 of them are doctors.