Work at quarantine posts in border areas stepped up in Batken region

Sanitary-quarantine posts have been strengthened in the border areas with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Internal affairs officers switched to round-the-clock duty in two shifts.

«The personnel of the internal affairs department are working under no timeline. Patrolling in the region is carried out jointly with members of voluntary people’s patrol. Explanatory work on the quarantine regime is being carried out in settlements,» the department said.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 51 of them are doctors.