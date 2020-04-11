13:43
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

110 Kyrgyzstanis cannot return to homeland from Orenburg

At least 110 Kyrgyzstanis are still in Sol-Iletsk city in Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation, and cannot return to their homeland.

According to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, headquarters members were sent to resolve the situation and provide the necessary assistance to the citizens of the country.

As of April 10, at least 67 cars and about 110 Kyrgyzstanis are waiting for opening of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Sol-Iletsk.

Local doctors regularly check the health of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic; no complaints of poor health have been reported.

Migrants were informed about the impossibility of organizing an exit to Kyrgyzstan. They were provided with food and face masks, the diplomatic mission told.

Many countries close their borders in connection with the spread of coronavirus. Kazakhstan, which also introduced a state of emergency, closed its borders. The neighboring republic extended the state of emergency until the end of April.
link: https://24.kg/english/149815/
views: 94
Print
Related
Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Yekaterinburg
Family of Kyrgyzstani died at construction site in Moscow to get compensation
Passengers of Novosibirsk – Bishkek flight accommodated in hostel
350 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still cannot leave Novosibirsk city
Tents of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan burn down in Moscow
Vice Prime Minister promises to return all Kyrgyzstanis to homeland
Novosibirsk-Bishkek flight passengers ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
11 April, Saturday
13:24
British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan joins #covidclassics challenge British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan joins #covidclassics c...
13:11
More than 6,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:03
Moscow fashion photographer presents project about Kyrgyzstan
12:55
Work at quarantine posts in border areas stepped up in Batken region
12:40
110 Kyrgyzstanis cannot return to homeland from Orenburg