Virtual exposition of Fine Arts Museum from Bishkek gets in top 10 in CIS

TurStat travel portal has presented a ranking of the best museums of fine arts of the CIS countries, popular for visits and online tours, virtual excursions and broadcasts on social media.

The top 10 CIS art museums are the Tretyakov Gallery and the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk, the State Art Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after Abylkhan Kasteev in Almaty, the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan in Baku, the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan, the State Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, the National Museum of Art of Moldova in Chisinau and the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek.

The ranking is based on analysis of the popularity of museums and virtual excursions and expositions’ tours offers.
