Rapid test for coronavirus used for contact persons in Kyrgyzstan

Rapid tests for coronavirus are used for contact persons in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, the ministry knows that the tests give an error of up to 30 percent.

«We use them to test contact persons. If the rapid test shows a positive result, then we make a PCR test,» Madamin Karataev said.

He added that at first there was a lack of reagents for conducting PCR tests. They are available now. «We will focus on PCR tests,» the Deputy Minister said.

According to him, more than 22,554 analyzes have been taken for testing, 20,575 tests have been carried out.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.
