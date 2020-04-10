11:50
Media Toptoo 2020 forum to be held online due to coronavirus

Media Toptoo 2020 Industrial Forum will be held online due to coronavirus pandemic. Organizer of the event, representative office of Internews in Kyrgyzstan, reports.

The forum will be held on Zoom platform from April 25 to April 29.

The third Media Toptoo 2020 forum will focus on the challenges and opportunities for media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The coronavirus pandemic is a huge challenge for the humanity. The advertising market is collapsing in many countries, including Kyrgyzstan, forcing editorial offices to reduce staff or shut down. On the other hand, we see a tremendous increase in the media audience, an unprecedented volume of demand for high-quality news and educational content,» the organizers said.

Registration for Media Toptoo 2020 will begin on April 20.
