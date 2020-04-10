11:50
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal suspected of illegal sale of thermometers

Police arrested Sulav Agrawal, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal and the Executive Director of Shanker Group of Companies. The Himalayan website reports.

Sulav Agrawal is accused of sale of infrared thermometers, which are used to remotely measure body temperature.

«Agrawal was caught red-handed during negotiations with the police, who played the role of businessmen. He was taken into custody when he got into a car with diplomatic number plates provided by the Government of Nepal. Sulav Agrawal demanded 15,000 rupees for each thermometer, although the market price of each was 3,500 rupees,» the media outlet says.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan explained that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India considers it necessary to wait for outcome of the investigation.

«The Kyrgyz side has not received an official notification from the Government of Nepal about the detention of the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic. This issue is under the control of the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the diplomatic agency commented.
link: https://24.kg/english/149689/
views: 112
Print
Related
Investor from Nepal calls to make Kyrgyzstan a tourist hub
Kyrgyz team defeats Nepal in third round of Asian Volleyball Championship
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
11:43
Media Toptoo 2020 forum to be held online due to coronavirus Media Toptoo 2020 forum to be held online due to corona...
11:29
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:21
Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020
10:54
87-year-old patient dies of coronavirus in Nookat district
10:49
Russian Drama Theater to participate in International Festival