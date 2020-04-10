Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal suspected of illegal sale of thermometers

Police arrested Sulav Agrawal, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal and the Executive Director of Shanker Group of Companies. The Himalayan website reports.

Sulav Agrawal is accused of sale of infrared thermometers, which are used to remotely measure body temperature.

«Agrawal was caught red-handed during negotiations with the police, who played the role of businessmen. He was taken into custody when he got into a car with diplomatic number plates provided by the Government of Nepal. Sulav Agrawal demanded 15,000 rupees for each thermometer, although the market price of each was 3,500 rupees,» the media outlet says.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan explained that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India considers it necessary to wait for outcome of the investigation.

«The Kyrgyz side has not received an official notification from the Government of Nepal about the detention of the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic. This issue is under the control of the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the diplomatic agency commented.