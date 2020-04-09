Deputy Minister of Health Tolo Isakov voices reason for his dismissal

«I wrote a letter of resignation for health reasons,» former Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov commented on his dismissal to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he recently had a hypertensive crisis.

«I believe that such a position requires a person with good health. I should not work to the detriment of the state, and damage to myself. I was happy to work side by side with my colleagues at such a difficult moment,» he said.

Tolo Isakov noted that he intends to work at any position, up to an ordinary specialist.

«I have devoted more than 30 years to this service and realized that it is necessary to completely reform the existing system of state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance in particular and health care in general. Recently, we talked to the CIS chief sanitary doctors via a video conference, and they also recognized that all countries, even economically developed, which have no problems with resources, turned out to be unprepared for the pandemic,» he said.

«All countries have realized that an international warehouse with the necessary reserve of disinfectants, protective and other means, equipment is necessary in case of such pandemics,» Tolo Isakov said.

Tolo Isakov had worked for a little more than two months at the post. Previously, he headed the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary Inspection under the Ministry of Health.